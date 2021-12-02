After Samsung opts for Texas, state land auctions for Arizona sites are canceled

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced that it would build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas. The estimated $17 billion investment in the United States will help boost production of advanced logic semiconductor solutions that power next-generation innovations and technologies. The new facility will manufacture products based on advanced process technologies for application in areas such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung remains committed to supporting customers globally by making advanced semiconductor fabrication more accessible and meeting surging demand for leading-edge products.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO