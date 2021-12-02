ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

After Samsung opts for Texas, state land auctions for Arizona sites are canceled

By Corina Vanek
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A week after Samsung announced it had chosen Taylor, Texas as a...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: ‘Texas was included in an overall nationwide injunction order’

VICTORIA, Texas – On Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) released a new Interim Final Rule (IRF). The IRF required all staff to receive Covid-19 vaccinations at facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. This rule also required Citizens Medical Center and other area hospitals and medical facilities to make sure staff becomes fully vaccinated for the virus by Jan. 4, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mark Cuban buys entire Texas town to help a friend

MUSTANG, Texas — He owns a professional basketball team, an entertainment company, and now a town. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang in Navarro County, Texas in November and told The Dallas Morning News it was for a friend, WPXI reported. Mustang is a 77-acre town southeast of...
TEXAS STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

D.R. Horton wins land auction near Taiwan Semiconductor site

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) was the winning bidder Wednesday for a 416-acre parcel of state land in Phoenix. The Arlington, Texas-based homebuilder bid $83.5 million in an Arizona State Land Department auction on Dec. 1. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix Business Journal.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
omahanews.net

Samsung, Texas agree on site to build $17 billion chip factory

SAN JOSE, California: Samsung Electronics will build a $17 billion semiconductor chip factory in Texas, in a bid to increase the supply of chips. Samsung officials said it found Taylor, Texas to be the most likely site for its chip manufacturing facility, located some 30 miles from its Austin-based production center.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily News Online

Samsung chooses Texas over STAMP site for chip-making plant; Construction underway for Plug Power project

Samsung Electronics has chosen Taylor, Texas, over Genesee County and other sites for a $17 billion semiconductor plant. Samsung made the announcement Tuesday at a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott nearly a year after the South Korea-based company was first reported to be searching for a location to build a new fabrication facility.
TEXAS STATE
thefastmode.com

Samsung to Invest $17B in New Semiconductor Fab Site in Texas

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced that it would build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas. The estimated $17 billion investment in the United States will help boost production of advanced logic semiconductor solutions that power next-generation innovations and technologies. The new facility will manufacture products based on advanced process technologies for application in areas such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung remains committed to supporting customers globally by making advanced semiconductor fabrication more accessible and meeting surging demand for leading-edge products.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction
Electronic Engineering Times

Samsung Selects Texas as Site for $17B Fab

Samsung has chosen a small Texas town near Austin as the site of a $17 billion chip fab, supporting the U.S. effort to strengthen its domestic electronics supply chain. The facility in Taylor, Texas will help boost production of advanced logic for next-generation technology, the company said in a statement. The Samsung fab will manufacture chips for mobile applications, 5G, high-performance computing and AI.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Samsung chooses Texas as site of new $17bn chip plant

Samsung has chosen a site close to the city of Taylor in Texas for its new $17bn (£12.7bn) computer chip plant, amid a global shortage of semiconductors. It is the South Korean electronics giant's biggest-ever US investment. The plant is expected to create 2,000 technology industry jobs, with construction starting...
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Samsung To Build Massive Plant In Texas

A massive Samsung plant is coming to the Austin area. Governor Greg Abbott announced late Tuesday that the company is building a $17 billion facility in Taylor. Abbott said it will be Samsung's new state-of-the-art semiconductor chip fabrication plant, and will create more than 2,000 technology jobs. At least 6,500 construction jobs will also be created to build the plant.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Auctions
KVUE

A history of Samsung in Central Texas

TAYLOR, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the selection of Taylor, Texas, for a new chip-making facility from Samsung. According to city documents, this $17 billion plant will be built off of County Road 401, just south of Downtown Taylor and right by Taylor High School. Rumors started...
TEXAS STATE
Times Union

Samsung picks Texas over New York, Arizona for new chip fab

ALBANY — Samsung has decided to build its new $17 billion computer chip factory in Texas, choosing the state over New York and Arizona, the Wall Street Journal and other media outlets are reporting. Samsung had looked at a site in western New York for the plant but had not...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

Samsung chooses Central Texas site for its next U.S. semiconductor plant

Samsung Electronics Co. will build an advanced U.S. chip plant in Central Texas, a win for the Biden administration as it prioritizes supply chain security and greater semiconductor capacity on American soil. South Korea’s largest company has decided on the city of Taylor, roughly 30 miles from its existing giant...
TEXAS STATE
Phoenix Business Journal

Largest Phoenix-Area Banks

Surveyed list ranked by Maricopa County deposits as of June 30, 2021 and reported in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's Deposit Market Share report. Other information points include Maricopa County market share percentage, total Arizona deposits, out-of-state deposits, number of local offices, top local executive and year founded.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
CBS DFW

Texas Extending Emergency SNAP Benefits Through December

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that $308 million in emergency food benefits for December authorized by the Biden Administration would be provided to Texans. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum allowable amount of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments by December 31. “The extension of emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of December ensures that Texans can put food on the table this...
TEXAS STATE
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy