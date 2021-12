LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was was an odd holiday season for Diana Long in 2020. "We're just happy to be here, we're happy to have everybody here that we can have here today, right?" she said. "Last year was nothing because it was 2020. Up until last year, for almost fifty years, we had held the Big Jingle Jubilee holiday parade."

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO