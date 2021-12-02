ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

This Is My Top Financial Resolution for 2022

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's something I've struggled to do in the past. The start of the year is a popular time to make financial resolutions. I’m hoping to change my mindset around surprise expenses in 2022. Though I'm not really the type of person who goes all out on New Year's Eve...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

There's Some Great News for Retirement Savers in 2022

More people will be eligible for a popular tax-advantaged retirement account in 2022. Contribution limits for one common retirement investment account are increasing. This is great news as workers will be able to save more for their later years. Saving for retirement is one of the most crucial financial tasks...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Credit Card Debt
Motley Fool

Your 5-Point Year-End Personal Finance Checkup

Check these items off your list before 2021 wraps up. The end of the calendar year is a good time to assess your financial picture. Essential steps like reviewing your budget are worth taking before 2022 begins. Whether 2021 was a good year for you, at this point, it's almost...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WMUR.com

Money Matters: Downsizing in retirement

Advice offered by Marc Hebert, president of The Harbor Group Inc., a certified financial planner. If you have any questions about finance or if you'd like to suggest a future topic, email webstaff@wmur.com. Maybe you have reached your retirement years and decided your home is a bit large and doesn’t...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

We all know that only two things in life are truly certain: death and taxes. But just because taxes are an inevitable part of our society doesn’t mean you can’t limit how much you pay to Uncle Sam. Taxes on capital … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
Forbes

3 More Ideas For Strategically Using I Bonds In Retirement

Series I Savings Bonds (aka I bonds) have several features that can be particularly useful for middle-income pre-retirees and retirees building their retirement income portfolio. They offer high interest rates (currently yielding 7.12% per year), guarantees of principal and interest, and long-term liquidity (with a few caveats). My last two...
PERSONAL FINANCE
benefitspro.com

Top trends in employee financial wellbeing for 2022

What should employers have on their radar? These are the top 5 trends that will impact employees’ financial wellbeing most in the coming year. 1. Building emergency savings Following the financial shocks that rocked many American families in 2020 and 2021, building (or re-building) emergency savings should be a top priority. Having funds for a rainy day is the largest predictor of financial wellbeing, and elevating employer programs focused on building short-term savings to a critical priority. Think of emergency savings education as preventative care for employee financial stress. Having money stashed away today means peace of mind tomorrow. Look for holistic financial wellbeing programs that spotlight emergency savings as a part of each employee’s full financial picture.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy