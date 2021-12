One season after taking over the throne in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills find themselves fighting off the former kings of the division. A spending spree in free agency, a return of key contributors who opted out one season ago and some strong drafting have the New England Patriots atop the division heading into the Week 13 primetime matchup, but the Bills will look to move back into first place when they host their division rivals on Monday Night Football.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO