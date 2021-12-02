Santa returns for breakfast at Norman High School Saturday

A local nonprofit’s free annual holiday event this weekend is a chance for families to kick off the Christmas season with festive music, activities and of course, a visit with Santa Claus himself.

The Virtue Center, a local nonprofit that provides outpatient addiction and co-existing mental health services, will host its 13th annual Breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Norman High School.

After a modified drive-thru parade event last year in the school’s parking lot, the event is back to activities both indoors and outside, according to Blossom Crews, development director at The Virtue Center.

Crews said children can expect to see some familiar characters return from last year, including some from Ghostbusters and Star Wars.

Breakfast for the event is once again provided by Sodexo, the food supplier for Norman Public Schools. The craft activity planned varies every year, and Crews said unlike last year, the project can be completed at the event.

The craft project can’t be revealed until the event, but organizers say it will help children count down the days until Christmas is here.

“They can have their picture taken with Santa, who will be set up in a photo booth so everyone will have a chance to get a picture with him that they can take home,” Crews said.

This event was created to give the community an accessible way to bring in the Christmas season.

“It’s just a time for people to get out and celebrate the season at no cost, and it’s open to everybody,” Crews said.

Norman resident Leslie Christopher has volunteered for the event for seven years. She said it’s always a wholesome and entertaining experience seeing kids interact with Santa, and the annual event allows them to let Santa know what they want for Christmas.

“A lot of them deliver letters to Santa, and other just decide to trust his memory,” Christopher said.

Christopher looks back fondly on memories made at previous Breakfast with Santa events with her own children. She said she has pictures of her youngest daughter from her first Christmas all the way through last year’s Breakfast with Santa Event.

“It’s really great to have those consistent memories,” Christopher said.

Breakfast with Santa attendees get to dance and interact with one of Santa’s elves, Christopher said. She said the elf doubles as a DJ, who the children “love to dance with.”

While some Santa Claus meet-and-greet events consist of standing in a long line with few activities to pass the waiting time, Christopher said children are entertained through the whole experience at Breakfast with Santa.

“There’s activities going on and so you can kind of gauge the length of the line and do other things while you wait, which makes it a lot easier on the little ones, and of course food always helps keep their minds off of any waiting,” Christopher said.