The International Olympic Committee said it talked with three-time Olympian and former doubles world No. 1 Peng Shuai via a video call and added it will meet with her in person in January.

The statement from the IOC on Thursday said it has the same "concern as many other people and organisations about the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai."

When the IOC spoke with Peng on Nov. 21 for what it said was 30 minutes , the committee said that Peng explained her situation and "appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in." The IOC said Peng "reconfirmed" this in Wednesday's call.

"We are using 'quiet diplomacy' which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters," the IOC said Thursday.

Last month, Peng said that China's former vice premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her, which prompted concerns for her safety after she was not seen in public for three weeks.

Tennis player Peng Shuai Andy Brownbill, AP

The Women's Tennis Association suspended tournaments in China with chairman and CEO Steve Simon saying in a statement , "I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault."

China hit back on the boycott and through a foreign ministry spokesperson, said the country “always firmly opposed to acts that politicize sports."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IOC says it held second video call with Peng Shuai, who 'reconfirmed' she is 'safe and well'