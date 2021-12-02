ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

IOC says it held second video call with Peng Shuai, who 'reconfirmed' she is 'safe and well'

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The International Olympic Committee said it talked with three-time Olympian and former doubles world No. 1 Peng Shuai via a video call and added it will meet with her in person in January.

The statement from the IOC on Thursday said it has the same "concern as many other people and organisations about the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai."

When the IOC spoke with Peng on Nov. 21 for what it said was 30 minutes , the committee said that Peng explained her situation and "appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in." The IOC said Peng "reconfirmed" this in Wednesday's call.

STAY UP-T0-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

TAKING A STAND: WTA shows what leadership is in standing up to China and supporting Peng Shuai

"We are using 'quiet diplomacy' which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters," the IOC said Thursday.

Last month, Peng said that China's former vice premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her, which prompted concerns for her safety after she was not seen in public for three weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ll21L_0dC7Kj9300
Tennis player Peng Shuai Andy Brownbill, AP

The Women's Tennis Association suspended tournaments in China with chairman and CEO Steve Simon saying in a statement , "I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault."

China hit back on the boycott and through a foreign ministry spokesperson, said the country “always firmly opposed to acts that politicize sports."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IOC says it held second video call with Peng Shuai, who 'reconfirmed' she is 'safe and well'

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Insists She's Okay During Video Call W/ IOC

Tennis star Peng Shuai told International Olympic Committee officials she's not in danger during a video call over the weekend, insisting there's nothing to worry about, but the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is still concerned about the star player. The 35-year-old former #1 ranked doubles player in the world seemingly...
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Peng Shuai: Tennis star tells IOC president she is safe

Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who fans feared had vanished after she made allegations against the country's former vice premier, has told the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president that she is safe in a video call. Former world number 14 Peng was again portrayed by Chinese state-affiliated accounts on...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
WCPO

Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe, IOC says

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC says Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has taken part in a 30-minute video call from Beijing with Olympic officials and told them she was safe and well. It appears to be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside China since she disappeared from public...
TENNIS
The Independent

ATP expresses concern for Peng Shuai but does not suspend tournaments in China

The ATP has expressed concern for Peng Shuai but stopped short of joining the WTA in suspending tournaments in China WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon has taken a strong stance against the tour’s biggest market since former world doubles number one Peng made an allegation of sexual assault against a senior Chinese official on social media last month that was swiftly removed.The WTA has been unable to gain proof that Peng is free of censorship and coercion, while Simon’s call for the 35-year-old’s claim to be fully investigated appears to have fallen on deaf ears.Read our statement regarding...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Olympian#Ap
Reuters

Rublev puts Russian team ahead in Davis Cup final

MADRID, Dec 5 (Reuters) - World number five Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6(5) at the Madrid Arena on Sunday to give the Russian Tennis Federation a 1-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final and put them in a strong position to capture a third title. Croatia,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

309K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy