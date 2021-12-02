ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What it’s like in ophthalmology: Shadowing Dr. Armstrong

By Staff News Writer
AMA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a medical student, do you ever wonder what it’s like to specialize in ophthalmology? Meet Grayson W. Armstrong, MD, MPH, an ophthalmologist and a featured physician in the AMA’s “Shadow Me” Specialty Series, which offers advice directly from physicians about life in their specialties. Check out his insights to help...

www.ama-assn.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Omicron Variant: Dr. Mallika Marshall Explains What’s Known And What’s Not

BOSTON (CBS) – The newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing concern around the world, including here in Massachusetts, but there’s still much to learn about it. Here’s what we know so far about it: The pandemic is far from over, and like other coronavirus variants that have emerged, Omicron appeared in a region of the world largely unvaccinated, South Africa. This once again stresses the importance of getting the entire globe immunized in order to get the pandemic under control. While there have been no Omicron cases identified here in the United States, it is undoubtedly already here. We need...
SCIENCE
AMA

Discover 7 remarkable medical students who moved medicine in 2021

If 2021 is any indication, the future of medicine is bright. Get the latest advice, interviews and discussions on the most important topics affecting the lives and careers of medical students and residents. Listen Now (Apple Podcasts) Amid the stressors of a continuing once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, the next generation of physicians...
HEALTH
WilmingtonBiz

Wilmington Eye Welcomes Surgeon

Clark Springs, a board-certified ophthalmic surgeon specializing in cornea, cataract and refractive surgery, has joined Wilmington Eye. Springs completed his residency in ophthalmology at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he was elected chief resident. He then completed a fellowship in cornea, cataract and refractive surgery at Duke University.
WILMINGTON, NC
AMA

3 medical school interview insights from an M4 who’s seen both sides

The interview is a key milestone in the medical school admissions process. While admissions officers have plenty to say about how to succeed, medical students who have successfully navigated the experience can offer another valuable perspective. Med School Prep Checklist. Start medical school off on the right foot with tips...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Ophthalmology#Eye Disease#Eye Surgery#Mph#Ama#Specialty Guide#Academic Hospital#Harvard
AMA

Omar Maniya, MD, MBA, on med students eyeing career in private practice

AMA's Moving Medicine video series amplifies physician voices and highlights developments and achievements throughout medicine. In today’s episode of Moving Medicine, AMA Chief Experience Officer Todd Unger discusses what medical students need to know about pursuing careers in private practice with Omar Maniya, MD, MBA—CEO of Maniya Health in Hamilton, New Jersey.
HEALTH
AMA

Marshfield leaders tackle pandemic’s “brutal” impact on morale

When Marshfield Clinic Health System in Wisconsin surveyed its staff during the pandemic, it found widespread reports of burnout and exhaustion. The C-suite responded by undertaking efforts designed to boost morale, offer flexible work options and provide mental health and financial support. “It has been brutal for our workers,” said...
MARSHFIELD, WI
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
China
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

Brain Stroke Effects

Brain stroke is a very dangerous disease. brain stroke effects are given below. 5-headache, ringing in the ears, nausea, fainting, and loss of consciousness. It increases with age, especially after 65 years. Treatment:. There is no cure for brain stroke but there are many therapies that can help you to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
Living Smart

The researcher said symptom 71 percent of women have a month before a heart attack

You might think all cardiovascular failures accompany chest agony or uneasiness in your left arm, yet throughout the long term, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you with regards to a coronary episode may not be near the real world. Investigations have discovered that not exclusively are these indications not trademarks for all patients, but rather ladies experience diverse respiratory failure manifestations than men. What's more, much of the time, warnings can manifest a long time before the genuine cardiovascular occasion, if you realize what to search for. Milestone research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on coronary failures among ladies observed that 95% of them foster new side effects a month before the occasion that disappear after their coronary failure, and 71 percent share a similar unpretentious manifestation.
scitechdaily.com

Study Reveals Wide Spectrum of COVID-19 Brain Complications – Including Stroke, Hemorrhage, and Other Fatal Complications

The largest multi-institutional international study to date on brain complications of COVID-19 has found that approximately one in 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely develop complications of the central nervous system. These can include stroke, hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal complications. The study is being presented tomorrow at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

When dancer kept fainting, an EKG finally revealed why

Looking back, Daniela Leonhardt’s first indication something was amiss with her heart happened in December 2010, when she fainted before an Irish dance competition. At the time, she was 30 years old, the mother of two little boys and in jaw-droppingly good shape. Why would she have thought the dizziness and nausea that followed her fainting spell could be a sign that her life was in danger?
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy