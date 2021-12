Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Are we getting a chance to dive deeper into Jackie and Ray’s world this weekend?. Well, here is where we have to present a bit of bad news: Even though we are right in the middle of the Monica Raymund show’s season 2 run, we’re in the midst of a brief, one-week hiatus. This is mostly prompted from the network’s decision to showcase the BMF finale the same exact weekend as the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. Is this frustrating? 100% yes, but we’re not going to sit here and pretend like this is the first time we’ve seen Starz pull a move like this with one of their shows. A lot of them often have brief in-season hiatuses for some particular reason, and we’re left having to sit around and wait for them to come back.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO