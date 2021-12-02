ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK uses Russia meeting to restate support for Ukraine’s sovereignty

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had restated British support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in a meeting with her Russian...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
William James
AFP

NATO eyes Russia's Ukraine buildup amid invasion fears

NATO foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to counter a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border amid fears the Kremlin could be preparing to invade. NATO diplomats say the bloc remains uncertain of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions -- but ministers will discuss contingency plans should Russia invade.  
MILITARY
The Independent

Edging towards a ‘nightmare’? Ukraine border military build-up continues as diplomatic tensions grow

The talks between Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm were supposed to help quieten the steady drumbeat of another possible war in Ukraine. Instead it ended after just 40 minutes amid accusations and recriminations, with no sign of a road-map out of the escalating and incendiary crisis.The Russian Foreign Minister warned of a conflict which will draw in other states and leave Europe facing the “nightmare of military confrontation”. Blinken responded that "the United States and our allies and partners are deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Stockholm#Reuters#British#Russian
realcleardefense.com

T-84U: The Tank Ukraine Would Use in a War With Russia

The Ukrainian T-84U Main Battle Tank Does Not Have the Numbers: Russia may have as many as 1,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers along the border with Ukraine, according to recent satellite imagery released this month. And that’s just the force located north of Ukraine. About 90,000 Russian troops are on the border too.
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

Biden and Putin to Speak as U.S. Intelligence Finds Russia Plotting Ukraine Invasion

Amid news that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin is plotting a possible invasion of Ukraine that could take place early next year, President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, the Kremlin broke the news of the call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti. The last time the two presidents spoke was this past July. The Washington Post first reported late Friday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has plans for a multi-front Ukraine offensive that could involve as many as 175,000 troops. An anonymous administration official told the paper, “The...
POLITICS
Reuters

Britain's Truss warns Russia against Ukraine incursion

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday warned that a Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, saying any suggestion that NATO was provoking Russia was false ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the alliance. "We will stand with our fellow...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Blinken Confronts Russia's Lavrov on Ukraine, Warns of 'Severe Costs'

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Moscow of the "severe costs" Russia would pay if it invaded Ukraine, urging his Russian counterpart on Thursday to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis. Blinken delivered the warning to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at what he called...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.The new intelligence finding estimates that the Russians are planning to deploy an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine's border, according to a Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the finding.It comes as Russia has picked up its demands on...
MILITARY
AFP

US vows to prevent any Russian invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said Friday he would make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to launch any invasion of Ukraine, which warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month. Biden told reporters in Washington he was putting together "the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Iran nuclear talks set for pause amid European 'concern'

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are to be suspended Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed "disappointment and concern" at the latest proposals from Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency said the talks would "most likely" resume on Monday but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer break in the talks, which resumed only on November 29 after a five-month break. Iran said it has submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the US withdrew in 2018. "After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.
MIDDLE EAST
WTAJ

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday, the Kremlin said, as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that’s seen as a sign of a potential invasion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans for the conversation to Russia’s […]
POLITICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine vexes US

WASHINGTON – The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration's response. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the U.S. to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only adds to the peril for Ukraine and could trigger an energy crisis in Europe.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin Spokesman: Russia Won’t Invade Ukraine – Unless it’s ‘Provoked’

Russia will not attack Ukraine and is not harboring “aggressive” plans, a Kremlin spokesman said Tuesday while also not ruling out military action following what Moscow considers fearsome threats from Kyiv. “Russia is not going to attack anyone,” Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters Tuesday...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy