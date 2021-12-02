Thai baby elephant gets life-saving care after trap and shooting ordeal

Two of Blaise Barnett’s relatives have been arrested for the murder of a man shot dead during the family’s hunt for the missing one-year-old.Delarius Miller and Santana Miller have been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Aziz Hassan who died at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday night.Police said the Millers, who are said to be cousins of Blaise’s father Xavier Barnett, were part of a group of family members going door-to-door at the apartment complex in search of the toddler.Blaise was abducted early on Wednesday morning when his parents’ SUV was stolen from outside their home...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO