Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Relationship Timeline

Longtime love! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell‘s love story has gotten plenty of people invested in their journey over the years.

After meeting in 2013, Irwin took to social media six years later to announce that Powell had popped the question.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” the zookeeper wrote via Instagram in July 2019. “Chandler … I’m so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let’s get married already!”

Three months later, Bindi opened up about her plans to honor her late father, Steve Irwin, at her wedding ceremony.

“I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day, so I’m excited to be able to incorporate him throughout the ceremony and the reception, and I think it’s going to be really special because I feel like his spirit lives on in us,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019 about Steve, who died in 2006 at the age of 44. “It’s going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it’ll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It’s going to be beautiful.”

In March 2020, the pair tied the knot at the Australia Zoo amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their nuptials took place just hours before lockdown. Later that year, Powell confirmed that they were expecting their first child together.

“Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world,” he captioned the Instagram reveal in October 2020. “I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be.”

At the time, a source told Us that the duo were “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives” as they prepared for the arrival of their little one.

“They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans,” the insider noted.

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, Bindi reflected on how her father would have “been the best grandfather.”

“I always joke that if he was still here, we’d never see our baby because he’d take her on all kinds of adventures!” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star told The Bump in February 2021. “I want to make sure our baby girl gets to know my dad and thankfully, we have many documentaries and photos we can share with her. I think she’ll love getting to watch footage of Dad working with all kinds of animals and learning about his legacy.”

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum also revealed that her future child’s nickname was inspired by her late father.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” she added. “Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place.”

One month later, Bindi gushed about giving birth to her daughter, Grace.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” she wrote alongside their first family photo via Instagram in March 2021. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”