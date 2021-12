Maintenance Tips for Farm Machinery and Equipment

(SPRINGFIELD) During the recently held Greater Peoria Farm Show, billed as the largest indoor farm show in Illinois over the past 40 years, some ag equipment sales numbers were released. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), farm tractor sales are up 11.4 percent through October this year compared to a year ago, while combine sales jumped 24 percent during the same time period. The sales of smaller, under 40 horsepower tractors is up 9.9 percent for the first ten months of 2021, the sales of 100-plus horsepower tractors jumped a whopping 23.1 percent. The AEM and farm equipment dealers say they believe the state’s strong commodity prices in 2021 helped power the higher ag equipment sales so far.

