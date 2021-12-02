ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edie Falco Talks Getting Sober Nearly Three Decades Ago and Why She Quit Drinking

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdie Falco is opening up about living a clean and sober life. The Impeachment: American Crime Story star is reflecting on why she began drinking, and how she decided to stop. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Falco, 58, revealed that she's been sober since she was 29, after finding...

Edie Falco on the moment she knew she had to stop drinking

Edie Falco was a talented actor from an early age, but she was reticent to be in the spotlight — and ended up using alcohol to compensate. Falco, 58, found that while drinking could help alleviate some of her issues, it also led to many more, she told The Guardian.
Edie Falco admits alcohol was the ‘cause of all my problems’

Edie Falco said drunkenly leaving her front door open all night was the catalyst for her sobriety, admitting that alcohol was the “cause of all my problems.”. In a new interview with the Guardian, the “Sopranos” alum, 58, said she had her first drink in college after being a “non-drinker for years.”
