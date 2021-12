Every one to two months, a new retail media network is born, according to a recent report from Merkle, the Dentsu-owned performance marketing agency. Now, Jewel-Osco parent Albertsons is joining the fast-growing trend as the grocer recognizes the value its shopper data has for advertisers. The Boise, Idaho-based company recently recruited Kristi Argyilan, former president of Target’s media business Roundel, as senior vice president of retail media. She’s tasked with building a retail business for Albertsons, the parent behind chains such as Safeway and Acme.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO