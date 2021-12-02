Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. South to east wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration snow event with variations in snowfall intensity. The coastal areas and surrounding mountains can expect the heaviest snow tonight through Monday morning. The heavier snow will then shift inland Monday afternoon through Monday night. Temperatures are expected to warm along the coast during the storm, likely leading to a changeover to rain or a rain/snow mix by Monday afternoon. The strongest winds and biggest threat of blowing snow will be through Portage Valley and eastern Turnagain Arm.

