Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 07:45:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 01:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills Gusty Winds for the Lander Foothills tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through 6 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly to transportation. Expect control issues with light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 30 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 6 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will warm to near or slightly above freezing in Valdez late Monday. This could cause snow to mix with rain at times Monday afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Clinton AN AREA OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN CLINTON...SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE...ESSEX...WESTERN ADDISON NORTHWESTERN RUTLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN CHITTENDEN COUNTIES At 247 PM EST...an area of snow showers was along a line extending from near Keene to near Lake Eaton Campground...and moving east at 30 mph. A stream lake effect snow showers will result in rapidly fluctuating conditions periodically across the area. Locations impacted include Saranac Lake, Vergennes, Tupper Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Lake Placid, Middlebury, Moriah, Crown Point, Westport, Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Keene, Minerva, Newcomb, Piercefield, Cornwall, Weybridge, Wawbeek, Schroon Lake and New Haven. * winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with these snow showers. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter mile in these snow showers. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON NORTHEASTERN ESSEX...NORTHWESTERN ADDISON...SOUTHERN GRAND ISLE CHITTENDEN AND WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 224 PM EST...an area of heavy snow was over Willsboro...moving east at 20 mph. Visibilities below a half mile have been reported with this area of snow showers. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, Plattsburgh International Airport, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Burlington, Plattsburgh, Vergennes, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Willsboro, Winooski, Monkton Ridge, Monkton, Monkton Boro, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Williston, Au Sable Forks and Hinesburg. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 66 and 99. * winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Rutland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 15:01:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Rutland AN AREA OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN CLINTON...SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE...ESSEX...WESTERN ADDISON NORTHWESTERN RUTLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN CHITTENDEN COUNTIES At 247 PM EST...an area of snow showers was along a line extending from near Keene to near Lake Eaton Campground...and moving east at 30 mph. A stream lake effect snow showers will result in rapidly fluctuating conditions periodically across the area. Locations impacted include Saranac Lake, Vergennes, Tupper Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Lake Placid, Middlebury, Moriah, Crown Point, Westport, Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Keene, Minerva, Newcomb, Piercefield, Cornwall, Weybridge, Wawbeek, Schroon Lake and New Haven. * winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with these snow showers. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter mile in these snow showers. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL CLINTON LAMOILLE...SOUTHWESTERN CALEDONIA...NORTHERN ORANGE...SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS...CENTRAL GRAND ISLE...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN...WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 300 PM EST...an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from Milton to near Waterbury to near Braintree Hill...and moving east at 45 mph. Locations impacted include Barre, Montpelier, Morrisville, Cambridge, Waterbury Village, Montgomery Center, Websterville, Westford, Worcester, Middlesex, Marshfield, Cabot Village, Georgia, Waterville, Washington, Morrisville Village, Woodbury, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town and Newbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 38 and 65, and between mile markers 100 and 119. Interstate 91 between mile markers 104 and 121. * winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ESSEX...LAMOILLE SOUTHWESTERN CALEDONIA...SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHWESTERN ADDISON...SOUTH CENTRAL GRAND ISLE...CHITTENDEN...NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 403 PM EST...an area of heavy snow was across Chittenden County ...moving east at 25 mph. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Burlington, Montpelier, Morrisville, Johnson Village, Calais, Cambridge, Winooski, Monkton Ridge, Waterbury Village, Monkton, Westford, Monkton Boro, Hyde Park, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Fairfax and Williston. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 53 and 103. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 21:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Foothills SUDDEN STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE FOR SOUTHWESTERN BIG HORN...EASTERN CARBON AND CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES Sudden strong westerly wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible this afternoon into tonight. Any strong wind gusts moving down the east slopes of the Bighorn mountains will create travel difficulties along I-90 from south of Crow Agency through Sheridan county. High profile vehicles and those towing trailers should anticipate difficult conditions in this area and use extra caution, especially over higher exposed terrain. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Fort Smith, Big Horn, Clearmont, Wyola, Parkman, Banner and Crow Indian Reservation. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong crosswinds could impact travel.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gillespie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gillespie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Gillespie County through 600 PM CST At 459 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Doss, or 12 miles northwest of Fredericksburg, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cherry Spring, Crabapple and Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Erie HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST MONDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from noon Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts are expected in an area from Erie to Northeast to Waterford, PA.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Putnam, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 07:43:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Jo Daviess; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside Patchy Slippery Conditions Possible Scattered rain showers and light rain, possibly mixed with sleet, will move across the area over the next couple of hours. Temperatures are generally above freezing to keep most main roadways just wet. However, elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses and some secondary roads could be cold enough to allow for some patchy icing and slick spots. If traveling this Sunday morning, be alert for changing road conditions. Be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Horry, Inland Georgetown, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-05 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Horry; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg Patchy dense fog has increase over the past hour and is located in portions of Brunswick, Columbus, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties. Visibilities may drop to less than 1/4 mile over the next hour or two. This fog is expected to dissipate between 10 and 11 AM. Drivers should reduce there speed and use their low-beam headlights as this will also help others vehicles see your car.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Susitna Valley WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches over the southern valley and 16 to 30 inches over the northern and western valley. Local amounts of 3 to 4 feet possible in the foothills of the Alaska Range. * WHERE...Susitna Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 5 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration snowstorm, with variations in snowfall intensity. The most persistent heavy snow and highest snow amounts will be north and west of Talkeetna.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. South to east wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration snow event with variations in snowfall intensity. The coastal areas and surrounding mountains can expect the heaviest snow tonight through Monday morning. The heavier snow will then shift inland Monday afternoon through Monday night. Temperatures are expected to warm along the coast during the storm, likely leading to a changeover to rain or a rain/snow mix by Monday afternoon. The strongest winds and biggest threat of blowing snow will be through Portage Valley and eastern Turnagain Arm.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 06:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-05 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Yukon River Valley near Eagle. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values through Sunday morning. Conditions will become less severe this afternoon as temperatures rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Southeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Southeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Snow will reduce visibilities to less than one quarter mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures near sea level will warm during the day Monday, causing snow to mix with or change to rain by Monday afternoon. Heavy snow will continue in the mountains through Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 05:17:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibilities to one quarter mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare combination of very heavy snow and strong southerly winds will lead to extended periods of whiteout conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...9 AM Sunday to 6 PM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow expected south of Trims Camp. South winds 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph through Isabell Pass will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. In addition, areas of poor visibility are expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. * WHERE...In passes. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy