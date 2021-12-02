Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL CLINTON LAMOILLE...SOUTHWESTERN CALEDONIA...NORTHERN ORANGE...SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS...CENTRAL GRAND ISLE...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN...WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 300 PM EST...an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from Milton to near Waterbury to near Braintree Hill...and moving east at 45 mph. Locations impacted include Barre, Montpelier, Morrisville, Cambridge, Waterbury Village, Montgomery Center, Websterville, Westford, Worcester, Middlesex, Marshfield, Cabot Village, Georgia, Waterville, Washington, Morrisville Village, Woodbury, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town and Newbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 38 and 65, and between mile markers 100 and 119. Interstate 91 between mile markers 104 and 121. * winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
