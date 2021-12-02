ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omeros to sell OMIDRIA franchise to Rayner Surgical for more than $1B

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 3 days ago
Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has added ~14.1% in the pre-market after announcing a definitive agreement to sell its OMIDRIA franchise to Rayner Surgical Group Limited for a total consideration of over $1B. The transaction includes $125M of upfront payment in addition...

#Royalties#Omeros Corporation#Ceo#Omidria
Seattle biotech Omeros selling drug franchise in deal valued at over $1B

Seattle-based biotech Omeros Corp. (Nasdaq: OMER) is selling its Omidria franchise to the British eye care company Rayner Surgical Group Ltd. The deal, announced Thursday, includes a $125 million upfront payment and a commercial milestone payment of $200 million for Omidria, a drug that prevents excessive pupil constriction in cataract surgery. Omeros will also receive royalty payments for sales made both within and outside of the U.S. According to Omeros, the deal is valued at more than $1 billion.
