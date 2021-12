Santa will light the tree at the Community Center after the holiday parade, which starts at 5:45 p.m. at the Bellport Fire Department and ends at the Community Center. While they won’t be able to whisper their gift wishes in his ear or sit on his lap, children can write notes to Santa; Santa’s helpers will collect their messages and clip them on the gazebo. (Don’t worry. One of the helpers will collect the messages and bring them to the North Pole. You can check the village website to see when they were sent at www.bellportvillageny.gov.) Avino’s Italian Table will distribute hot chocolate and the Bellport Teacher’s Association will hand out books.

BELLPORT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO