Soligenix reports 100% protection using a bivalent thermostabilized filovirus vaccine

By Mamta Mayani
 3 days ago
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announces 100% protection of non-human primates (NHPs) against lethal Sudan ebolavirus challenge using a bivalent, thermostabilized vaccine formulated in a single vial, reconstituted...

healththoroughfare.com

Study Brings Good News Regarding Vaccine Boosters for COVID

You might be hesitant to put a new substance in your body, regardless of how many scientists root for the COVID vaccine boosters. But a new study adds more reliability to vaccination with the controversial boosters, and you should definitely find out about it. MarketWatch.com writes about a new study...
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
studyfinds.org

Delta variant appears capable of avoiding protection of Pfizer COVID vaccine

GLASGOW, Scotland — COVID-19’s seemingly never-ending list of variants continue to prolong the global pandemic. While the coronavirus vaccines have proven very effective at protecting the public, every new strain of the virus threatens to weaken that shield. With that in mind, a new study finds the highly infectious Delta variant appears to be capable of avoiding the protective response of the Pfizer or Astra Zeneca vaccines.
CNET

Moderna booster shot update: New guidance, programs, stats to know as omicron arrives

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is now confirmed in multiple states across the US, including Hawaii, California, Minnesota and New York. Along with doubling down on vaccines, the US launched a new campaign to bring COVID-19 vaccine boosters to 100 million people who are still eligible to receive them. (President Joe Biden's campaign also includes "free" at-home COVID-19 test kits and stricter travel rules for international travelers.)
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
Idaho State Journal

Is natural immunity sufficient protection from COVID?

The wisdom and efficacy of vaccine requirements continue to divide the country, a demonstration of the differing weight we give to the conflicting values of public protection — the traditional role of vaccine requirements — and our personal liberty — the right to choose what we do with our body.
NBC News

Pfizer could have vaccine data for kids under age 5 by year-end, CEO says

Pfizer could have data on how well its Covid-19 vaccine works in kids under age 5 by the end of the year, according to CEO Albert Bourla. "We have a study in children 6 months to 2 years and then another cohort of children 2 to 5 years," Bourla told NBC News chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker. "So [by] end of the year, beginning of next year, when we see the data, we will know more."
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
Seeking Alpha

Valneva plays down findings on its COVID-19 vaccine in U.K. booster study

Valneva SE (VALN -15.0%) blamed the design of a booster trial in the U.K. after its peer-reviewed data indicated that the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine underperformed rivals when given as a booster to those who received Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine initially. While the vaccine performed well alongside others when administered...
Medical News Today

COVID-19 protection wanes 90 days after second Pfizer vaccine

Researchers investigated whether COVID-19 immunity wanes after receiving a second Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine dose. They found that the more time elapses following the second vaccine dose, the more likely individuals are to contract a SARS-CoV-2 infection. While their results may warrant booster vaccines for immunocompromised individuals, they caution that further...
wibqam.com

Novavax says it could start making Omicron-specific vaccine in January

(Reuters) – Novavax Inc said on Thursday it could begin commercial manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine tailored for the Omicron coronavirus variant in January next year, while it tests whether or not its current vaccine works against the variant. Laboratory data expected in the coming weeks will show whether antibodies...
Harvard Health

Vaccine reduces transmission in breakthrough cases

People who are vaccinated for SARS-CoV-2 but get breakthrough infections may be less likely to spread the virus because they shed it for a shorter period than unvaccinated people who are infected, according a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The researchers also determined that...
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

