Big news for Paul Thomas Anderson’s awards campaign as his film “Licorice Pizza” was named the best picture of the year by the National Board of Review. The MGM and United Artists Releasing movie also picked up prizes for directing, and shared the breakthrough performance award for newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. Another newcomer having a great day is Latina Rachel Zegler, who won best actress for her turn in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” She is just the second Latina to ever win the category since Fernanda Montenegro in “Central Station” (1998). Will Smith has kicked off his awards race...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO