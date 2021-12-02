ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bekmambetov Adapts Stan Lee Horror

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimur Bekmambetov (“Wanted”) and his Bazelevs production banner are teaming with ZQ Entertainment to develop a new cinematic universe based on the unexploited horror works of comics legend Stan Lee. Two projects are initially...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Stephen King
Person
Timur Bekmambetov
elpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy unboxes, reviews The Marvelous Stan Lee statue

Stan Lee was the ambassador for comics during his later years. Whenever you mentioned anything comic book related, most people would think about him. Stan Lee became synonymous with comics. It is fitting they would make a statue honoring his memory. Manufacturer Description. Excelsior! Like the incredible, amazing, and sensational...
SHOPPING
digboston.com

HORROR BEAT: FALL 2021

Directed by William Eubank. US, 2021, 98 minutes. Seven rounds in Paranormal Activity has evidently reached its Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) stage, with a standalone cult-horror riff that makes the self-destructive decision to abandon its predecessors’ formal discipline—but at least jettisons their wretched mythology as well. Does Next of Kin mean to reboot Paranormal as an anthology, like Twilight Zone? After the terminal narrative mythologizing and diminishing intrigue of the last few, I don’t hate that—this franchise was on a road to nowhere, so why not veer off track and aim for the trees?
VIDEO GAMES
shepherdexpress.com

Horror, Science Fiction and Dentistry

Skylight Music Theatre enters the holidays with Ashman and Menken’s quaint little monster comedy Little Shop of Horrors. Director Michael Unger stages a nimble, energetic production of the beloved classic. The strange horror comedy remains enduringly appealing. Kevin James Sievert delivers great warmth as gentle giant flower shop assistant Seymour, who finds a curious little plant during a solar eclipse which quickly grows a personality of its own and thirsts for human blood.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Zq Entertainment
Deadline

Stan Lee Graphic Novel ‘Alliances: Orphans’, Third Installment In Series, Bows First Look

The graphic novel Alliances: Orphans, written by Stan Lee, Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, will be showcased at a panel today at 5:30pm PT at San Diego Comic-Con’s “Special Edition.” Lieberman, Silbert and artist Bill Sienkiewicz will be on hand to discuss Alliances: Orphans and provide a first look. Alliances: Orphans is the first original graphic novel in the expanding Stan Lee Alliances universe, and is the first story to be written by Alliances co-creators Silbert and Lieberman. Alliances; Orphans features a prologue co-written by Stan Lee. Sienkiewicz did the cover art and first chapter for the graphic novel. Artist Szymon Kudranski illustrates the Alliances: Orphans original material written by Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, all set in the Alliances Universe. Alliances: Orphans will be published by Dynamite Entertainment (“The Boys”) under the Figment imprint from Ryan Silbert’s Origin Story and Luke Lieberman’ Magik Doom. Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, and A Game of Thrones.   
COMICS
darkhorizons.com

“Zorro 2.0” Reimagines Hero As A Hacker

MacArthur Genius grant recipient Alex Rivera (“Sleep Dealer,” “The Infiltrators”) is set to write and direct “Zorro 2.0,” a ‘socially grounded sci-fi’ reimagining of the swashbuckling masked avenger, for Sobini Films. In this version, the iconic character is a young, undocumented hacker named Oscar de la Vega – better known...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Matrix Resurrections” NFT Issues & TV Spot

Nifty’s, a nonfungible tokens (NFT) marketplace, held a sale for digital collectibles tied to Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections” film on Tuesday and things went a little awry. Variety reports that within an hour of the sale opening on the site, Nifty’s halted the purchase queue briefly, restarted,...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“80 Days” Team Set More Verne Shows

Production companies Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment are so happy with their upcoming adaptation of Jules Verne’s “Around the World in 80 Days” that they’re forging ahead with more. Despite the David Tennant-led series having not hit screens yet, the project has already been greenlit for a second...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

New “Spider-Man” Trilogy Plans, Crossover Talk

Tom Holland ain’t giving up Spider-Man anytime soon – at least according to the franchise’s producer Amy Pascal. There have been lingering questions about the future of Spider-Man after next month’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” which effectively completes actor Tom Holland’s obligations to his “Spider-Man” contract. In addition, the actor...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Smulders Returns For Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

Cobie Smulders is set to reprise her role of SHIELD agent Maria Hill in the upcoming “Secret Invasion” series on the Disney+ service. She joins a cast that already includes her regular Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson along with Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke. This will...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Nicolas Cage To Play Dracula In “Renfield”

Nicolas Cage has closed a deal to portray Dracula in the darkly comedic feature “Renfield” at Universal Pictures and Skybound Entertainment. Nicholas Hoult has been set to star as the title character of R.M. Renfield, an inmate at a lunatic asylum who was thought to be suffering from delusions but is actually a servant of the Transylvanian vampire Count Dracula.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy