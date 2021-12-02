ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man charged with murder of victim found dead in burned car, Spartanburg Co. Sheriff seeks info on other cases

By Kelci O&#039;Donnell, Emily Smith
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI8pZ_0dC7F17j00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a victim found dead in a burned car last month in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Rd. near Blanchard Rd. for a report of a crash Saturday, Nov. 13. Residents of Blanchard Rd called 911 to report a car had just wrecked into a tree, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The complainants told deputies they didn’t find anyone in or near the vehicle. Responding fire department personnel discovered another vehicle, a stolen car, burning on the side of Blanchard Rd. a short distance up the road.

A man was found dead in the backseat of the burned vehicle, deputies said. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified that person as 37-year-old Lamar Douglas Jones, of Spartanburg.

Investigators determined that both vehicles were involved in this incident.

“SLED helped us in this case and the investigator did a very good job of not letting it get cold,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Jamarous Deangelo Rogers is charged with the murder of Jones, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Facility without bond.

The sheriff’s office says that Rogers has a reputation for violence in this community, and they believe he is involved in other homicide investigations.

“We feel like there are some other victims out here that this gentleman is responsible for killing,” explain Sheriff Wright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxvaS_0dC7F17j00
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright addresses the media during a press conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. (WSPA Photo)

Sheriff Wright is now sharing a message with the public:

“Now is the time for you to step up and help this family and these other two families that have no answers,” said Sheriff Wright. “I get fear is a strong thing. I get it. But, you have nothing to fear now.”

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of this crime or any other crime committed by Rogers to come forward to investigators.

“We need to find justice for these families,” said Sheriff Wright. “It doesn’t fill that void that has been tragically taken, but it helps the community realize, and sends a message that we are not going to tolerate this.”

Anyone with information is advised to call Crime Stoppers or Spartanburg County Investigator Kevin Kyle at 864-503-4607 .

“The victims deserve for you to speak and tell the truth,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said. “We need to find justice for these families. I’m asking you, just as a human being, please call. Let us know what we need to know.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 1

Related
WSPA 7News

Woman charged in Buncombe Co. shooting death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Buncombe County. Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Morgan Cove Road in Candler shortly before midnight Thursday. Deputies found a victim there, who had died from a gunshot wound. The victim has been […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Man accused of robbing Anderson Co. bank arrested

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of robbing a bank in Anderson County in October has been arrested. We previously reported on Oct. 29, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the People’s Bank on Clemson Blvd. for an armed robbery. Deputies said a man walked into the bank and demanded money from a […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Convicted Felon#Crime Stoppers#Spartanburg Co#Carolina Country Club Rd#Sled
WSPA 7News

2 sentenced in W.E. Willis grocery store kidnapping

UPDATE: Mark Wright has been sentenced to 40 years concurrent with lighter sentences for some charges, according to 7NEWS. The judge sentenced Jermaine William to 30 years concurrent with other lighter sentences, 7NEWS said. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people charged in a 2018 robbery and shooting will be sentenced on Friday. The sentencing […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy