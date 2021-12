The results of this study provide a strategic framework for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in LNG facilities during the project execution phase. "Operators continue to seek actionable plans to advance their commitments to net-zero emissions by 2050," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Leveraging our unique LNG and modularisation expertise, McDermott has developed multiple, innovative pathways to reduce and/or eliminate emissions throughout the life cycle of an LNG facility. We believe, in future scenarios, up to 65% of emissions associated with construction can be eliminated through a combination of construction execution efficiency, modularisation, and targeted investment in construction emissions reduction initiatives."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO