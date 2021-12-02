ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B

By Bojan Lepic
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevron has announced a 2022 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $15 billion, up more than 20 percent from 2021 expected levels. Supermajor Chevron has announced a 2022 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $15 billion, at the low end of its $15 to $17 billion guidance range and...

www.rigzone.com

