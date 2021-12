Noir-vember continues with a look at Noir Dames with Nora Fiore, The Nitrate Diva. Women in film noir sometimes get a bad rap. They can be seen as dangerous ice queens only out to get what they want no matter how many people get killed along the way. But they also represented something exciting in terms of screen representation — they were women with agency and they often operated in a man’s world and on equal footing. They might not have been role models but they were riveting and you couldn’t take your eyes off them.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO