Michigan State

Michigan marijuana producer and retailer opens St. Louis production facility

 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS — C3 Industries, a multistate cannabis company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said Wednesday it plans to start operating a new manufacturing plant in south St. Louis this month. C3's new production facility is at 1630 Macklind Ave. in The Hill neighborhood, a former branch of New...

