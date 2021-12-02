Michigan marijuana producer and retailer opens St. Louis production facility

ST. LOUIS — The three governmental plaintiffs in St. Louis' Rams litigation must negotiate over how to split proceeds from the case's $790 million settlement. St. Louis, St. Louis County and the public entity that owns the Dome at America's Center, the Rams' home before the team moved to Los Angeles in 2016, last week agreed to settle the case, filed in 2017 against the Rams and National Football League. Two law firms that worked for the plaintiffs on contingency are to receive 35% of the settlement, plus certain costs, making unclear right now exactly how much the governments will receive. Spokespeople for St. Louis city government didn't immediately respond to questions about whether the law firms had submitted totals for those costs, which can include photocopies, filing fees and other expenses.

