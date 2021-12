One of the reasons why the video game industry is continuing to rise in popularity is the fact that bigger and bolder titles are seemingly being released every single month. With 2021 coming to a close, many game developers are looking to assert their dominance by releasing some competitive titles to round up the end of a great year of online games. The world of gaming has been particularly kind to consumers over the years, particularly in large part due to the advancements made in hardware technology. Aside from that, there are just so many different kinds of games out there that appeal to different kinds of people. Whether you’re a casual gamer who treats it like a hobby or if you’re a more competitive gamer who spends hours playing, there’s bound to be a game out there that’s tailor-made for you.

