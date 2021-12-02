ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

H&M’s Party-Ready Collection Is the New Way to Channel Cool-Girl Style

By Gina Marinelli
coveteur.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concept of "cool" is not always easy to pinpoint. It's typically been one of those when-you-see-it-you-know kinds of qualities. But if in the context of fashion—as counterintuitive as it may seem—what's cool isn't just about the aesthetics. Rather, with an emphasis on personal style that melds with personal...

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s '70s-Inspired Top Was A Departure From Her Minimalist Style

Kate Middleton typically opts out of wearing fleeting fashion trends. The royal gravitates towards classic pieces — like neutral-colored vests and uncontroversial knitwear — which, as history has proven, will always remain en vogue. In other words, she favors a timeless aesthetic. However, it appears one fashion trend has caught the duchess’ eye — and she just cemented it into her style file permanently. On Dec. 2, Middleton wore a paisley blouse by Ralph Lauren, which can be interpreted as a nod to the ongoing 1970s style resurgence. The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting the Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution exhibition at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, so her boldly printed, retro-inspired top was an apt and artistic choice.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Holiday Season#Oceans#Design#Party Ready Collection Is#Channel Cool Girl#Resortecs
themanual.com

H&M’s Edition by John Boyega Shows Off Sustainable Style

“If there is anything in life that I can believe in, it’s that we contain multitudes,” the English-born actor John Boyega says, opening an H&M promo video not in his native English, but in the Yoruba tongue of his descent. Inspired by Boyega’s embrace of his many selves, often via...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Spike Lee Re-Wears Neon Cannes Film Festival Suit Courtside with Custom Nike Air Jordan Sneakers

Spike Lee made a bold style statement while sitting courtside at a basketball game this week. While attending a New York Knicks basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, the “Do The Right Thing” director shone in a neon pink double-breasted suit and buttoned white shirt by Louis Vuitton. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the ensemble was there very same outfit Lee wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.The colorful set was paired with his signature fedora, a black and gold watch, round orange glasses and a stack of colorful bracelets. The star also carried a brown...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Brings Futuristic Flair to the Little Black Dress With Sheer Panels & Platform Sandals

Kate Beckinsale brought a futuristic flair to the little black dress in her latest Instagram post. The actress and model posed in a geometric cutout dress on Friday. The frock featured a corset-styled top with leather trim and belt as well as translucent mesh detail which ran across the bodice. The bottom of the gown boasted a short pleated skirt with layers. The dress also featured a sheer maxi skirt detail that ran down the back of her legs with an opaque trim and see-through center. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) She kept it simple...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Sharpens Up in Shirtdress and Sleek Boots for Kate Spade’s Summer 2022 Presentation

Katie Holmes brought effortless style to Kate Spade New York’s Summer 2022 presentation, held at 74Wythe in New York City’s Williamsburg neighborhood. For the fashionable occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a cinched black shirtdress that featured a midi length, short sleeves and a sharp button-up collar. The actress completed her look with a white leather top-handle clutch by Spade, as well as two thin string bracelets. Her ensemble, like much of her personal style, highlighted neutral pieces that can be layered and re-worn year-round. When it came to footwear, Holmes donned a pair of sleek black boots. The leather style appeared to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tatler.com

Golden Girls: Style inspiration from royals wearing metallic party dresses

Royalty will forever be associated with gold: that just comes with the territory when you wear a crown. Yet it's rare today for the Royal Family to really dazzle in head-to-toe metallic tones, often choosing subtler shades. However, if the occasion demands it - be it an A-list red carpet premiere or a glittering international banquet - then the world's princesses know how to pull out all the stops in maximum sparkle. Case in point, the recent appearance of Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, who dazzled in quilted gold Chanel for the principality's National Day last week. Her uncle's wife, Princess Charlene, also knows the power of a glittering gown, often favouring floor-length silver. While another recent example was the Duchess of Cambridge, whose sequinned Jenny Packham gown at the premiere of long-awaited Bond film No Time To Die saw her crowned ‘the girl with the golden dress’ across tabloids the next day. She was clearly inspired by the back catalogue of her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, who herself wore shining silver for the premiere of A View to Kill. The Scandinavian royals also champion silver, with Princess Martha Louise of Norway, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden all harnessing its wow factor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

That’s It: I’m Getting All Of My Holiday Party Looks From Zara’s New Collection

The only thing I look forward to more than Zara's big but brief Black Friday sale is what always comes right after it: a brand new collection that rivals even the most drastic of discounts—and this year's drop did not disappoint. Following the largest shopping day of the year, the Spanish fashion brand launched its long-awaited F/W 21 collection, which, this year, is basically a treasure trove of party looks that are just waiting to be worn throughout our busiest holiday season yet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

From Party Dresses to Parkas—Here’s What Caught Our Eye This Month

As the holidays are now in full swing, our eyes are often drawn to all things festive—sparkles, velvet, sequins, and more. At the same time, our extremities call for something a little more practical as the temperatures regretfully continue to drop. In fashion response to this dichotomy of wants and needs, we saw new items that ranged from sleek, elevated parkas to glitzy party dresses—and we can't decide which we want more. Continue scrolling to see every new fashion launch we bookmarked this month.
APPAREL
In Style

New Ways to Wear the Heirlooms Collecting Dust in Your Jewelry Box

That's the new ethos of Hollywood dressing, where celebrities and stylists alike are realizing the only "sustainable" look is one already hanging in your closet. We've seen it with Angelina Jolie and her kids at the Eternals premiere, wearing reworked pieces from the movie star's own wardrobe. Earlier in Paris, Law Roach put archive Valentino on Zendaya to dazzling effect. Another of his clients, the Bling Empire breakout Jaime Xie, wore head-to-toe Balenciaga from 2007 to a recent party, sparking renewed eBay searches for the 14-year-old collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Queen Letizia and Princess Victoria Are Style Twins in Budget-Friendly Ballgown from H&M!

A dress fit for a princess doesn't have to cost a pretty royal penny — as both European royals, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Victoria of Sweden have recently shown. Last week, Queen Letitzia gave a sartorial nod to her hosts King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden at a state dinner in Stockholm by wearing a tulle dress from the Swedish high street brand H&M. The dress she chose is the exact same one worn by Princess Victoria, daughter of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, for her 10 year wedding anniversary last year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

Fashion’s Favorite Matching Couple Send a Style Dispatch from Istanbul

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, Young Emperors, fashion's favorite matching couple, sent a dispatch from their trip to Istanbul. Featuring a few of their go-to Turkish designers (and some fabulous poses), Nelson Tiberghien and Isabelle Chaput give a masterclass in traveling in style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Smiley and H&M Come Together for a '90s-Inspired Collection

After giving Crocs’ Classic Clog a vibrant makeover, Smiley has teamed up with. for a collaborative release, inspired by ’90s streetwear style. Accompanying the good vibes, most items of the Smiley x H&M collection are constructed using sustainable materials. Comprised of a puffer jacket, vest, hoodies, tees, washed denim and joggers, the duo’s collaboration is covered in neutral hues like turquoise, purple and Smileys in signature yellow. Knitted beanies, necklaces and key chains are also featured in this assemblage. Standout items include the graphic tee with a distorted Smiley face and the tie-dye hoodie with a dripping smiley face and a tagline that reads “Give love back.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Ruth Langsford's £19 M&S blouse is perfect for Christmas parties

Returning to our screens for Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, Ruth Langsford just delivered some serious style inspiration for the Christmas party season – and we're taking note. Stepping out in a striking star print blouse by one of her favourite brands, Marks & Spencer, the presenter teamed her black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Collection For Louis Vuitton Was a Colorful Homage to the Designer’s Fountain of Creativity

Virgil wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. With only days separating the announcement of Virgil Abloh’s death and the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s spring ’22 menswear collection in Miami — the designer’s final collection for the French brand — fans and friends were likely experiencing whiplash from the week’s events. But just as it did so many times during the designer’s fast-paced, prolific career that spanned just over a decade in fashion, the show went on. Timed to the kick-off of Art Basel (where the designer had often showed other projects), the show took place on a wharf off the mainland of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

Jewelry Designer Brent Neale Has Some Advice for Gifting Jewelry This Holiday Season

Designer Brent Neale is behind an eponymous jewelry collection that's filled with all kinds of whimsical surprises. It's in the use of color, vintage-inspired silhouettes, and playful, unexpected elements like mushrooms, seashells, and rainbows. But when it comes to gifting, Neale's biggest suggestion is knowing when to plan a well-timed surprise and when it's time to play it safe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy