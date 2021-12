BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An after-school reading initiative at Oxmoor Valley Elementary School in Birmingham has partnered with Project 1 Voice to connect students with actors on Broadway. The reading program is called Terrific Tuesdays Reading Time with the Jaquars. “Initially it was just the teachers reading”, said Lakeshia Moody, the Reading Specialist at Oxmoor […]

