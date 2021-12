One of the greatest celebrity relationship stories to come out of 2021 is the reinvention of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Nobody saw Bennifer 2.0 coming — except for the two of them. The Tender Bar actor, who has gone through several tumultuous years with his divorce from Jennifer Garner and battling addiction, has found a fresh path that had him rediscovering a past love. How did Affleck and Lopez rekindle their red-carpet-friendly relationship? Even though Affleck tells WSJ Magazine that he’s “going to exercise a little restraint” and keep the details for himself, he does tease us with the fact that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO