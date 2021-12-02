ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Shale Drillers to Lift USA Spending 19 Percent

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpenditures will rise to $83.4 billion in 2022, the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic emerged. U.S. shale oil producers will increase capital spending by nearly a fifth next year as they deploy...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
jwnenergy.com

Permian drillers told by lawmakers to disclose methane leaks

Oil producers in the Permian Basin must do more to disclose and stop the leak of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, a House committee wrote in a letter to 10 major oil companies. The letter from the House Science Committee was sent to some of the largest fossil fuel producers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
rigzone.com

Oil Up as Omicron Threat Eases

Oil climbed amid broader market gains on reports that early cases of the omicron Covid-19 variant have been fairly mild, easing concern about a possible blow to demand. West Texas Intermediate rose 4.9% to $69.49 on Monday, a one-week high. Initial data on omicron from South Africa -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- doesn’t show a resulting surge of hospitalizations. Markets across the globe have been roiled since the variant emerged in recent weeks, prompting concerns about a potential hit to the economic rebound.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Inflation#Rystad Energy As
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips Unveils $1B Variable Dividend

The new quarterly dividend will be set based on forward oil prices, cash flow and other factors. ConocoPhillips unveiled a $1 billion variable dividend as the second-largest driller in the Permian basin aims to boost investor returns in the new year. The new quarterly dividend will be set based on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

CLR Is An Example Of Why Shale Industry Is Not Responsive To Higher Oil & Gas Prices

The core Bakken acreage in CLR's portfolio seems to be mostly spent, leaving Continental with few options but to manage a halt in production growth, while aiming for profits. Investment thesis: After almost a full decade of chasing production growth at the expense of profits, the shale industry is now discovering the benefits of aiming for profits instead. Continental Resources (CLR) is not only concerned with aiming for profits, perhaps building on its current dividend yield of about 1.9%, but also with trying to preserve its prime acreage portfolio as much as possible, in order to prevent becoming over-dependent on second-tier acreage. I foresee a balancing act, where higher oil & gas prices will lead to a slight increase in drilling second-tier acreage, which will cut into profit margins. Continental will probably pull back on second-tier acreage drilling in response to lower oil & gas prices, which will lead to a slight decline in overall production. It will keep prime acreage drilling rates steady unless the oil and gas markets will do something drastic, with sustained consequences. It is difficult to ascertain at what point it may run out of prime acreage, but when that will happen, Continental will have a very hard time maintaining profitability. For now, it should continue providing steady profits, dividend returns as well as improve on its debt situation.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

US shale spending set to shake off uncertainty and jump 19% in 2022, topping $83bn

US shale expenditure is projected to surge 19.4% next year, leaping from an expected $69.8 billion in 2021 to $83.4 billion. US shale expenditure is projected to surge 19.4% next year, leaping from an expected $69.8 billion in 2021 to $83.4 billion, the highest level since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and signaling the industry’s emergence from a prolonged period of uncertainty and volatility, according to a Rystad Energy report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Omicron Extended Pressure on Oil this Week

Oil slid for a sixth straight week, marking the longest stretch of weekly declines since 2018, as the omicron variant jolts markets and OPEC+ continues to hike supply. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.8% this week. The spread of the omicron variant has investors concerned about any potential hit to demand as the U.S. reported at least six states with cases. Covid-19 infections in South Africa have almost quadrupled since Tuesday. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies this week decided to add 400,000 barrels a day of crude to global markets in January, ultimately bowing to consumer pressure.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

Exxon Plans Below Inflation USA Pay Raises

Exxon's salary raises come after a difficult two-year period for the company and its employees. Exxon Mobil Corp. will award most U.S. employees below-inflation pay increases in early 2022 despite a strong rebound in earnings over the past 12 months. The oil giant will raise salaries by an average of...
BUSINESS
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 93 cents to $66.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 80 cents to $69.67 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.97 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas fell 20 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Finish Higher as OPEC+ Yield Leeway for Modifications

Oil emerged higher from a volatile morning after OPEC and its partners left themselves room to quickly adjust output plans if the pandemic drastically changes the market. West Texas Intermediate was about 1% higher after earlier falling as much as 4.8% on Thursday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the group said it was keeping its meeting open to adjust plans on short notice if necessary. It’s an unusual step that underscores the uncertain outlook amid a resurgent pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Quebec to Pay “Significantly More” than $5B to Jilted Utica Drillers

In October the province of Quebec, Canada announced it will expropriate all of the rights for all oil and gas companies in the province to drill and extract oil and natural gas (see Lights Out for All O&G Production in Quebec, Including Utica Shale). It’s all being shut down–including actively producing wells. Shutting down existing businesses in the province is something you might expect in Communist China, or Soviet Russia, or tin-horn dictatorships in South America. It’s not something you expect to see in Western democracies. Yet it’s happening in Quebec, home to a large deposit of the Utica Shale. Now Quebec drillers, those who had planned to tap their vast Utica Shale assets, are demanding Quebec pay up, and the price will be “significantly more” than the $3 billion to $5 billion floated by the province’s energy association.
UTICA, NY
rigzone.com

BofA Still Bullish on Oil Despite Omicron

Bank of America is sticking to its $85-a-barrel forecast. Bank of America is sticking to its $85-a-barrel forecast for oil in 2022, with possible surges past $100 if air travel rebounds. The omicron variant of the coronavirus could “dislocate the trajectory a bit from recovery but we don’t know how...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Shale drillers’ production discipline pays off as oil prices tumble

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Shale drillers’ newfound commitment to production discipline appears to be paying off as crude plunges toward a bear market. While West Texas Intermediate crude is poised for the biggest monthly loss since the beginning of the coronovirus pandemic, its collapse isn’t dragging down equities the way it used to.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Industry To Spend $83 Billion In 2022

US shale expenditure is projected to surge 19.4% next year, leaping from an expected $69.8 billion in 2021 to $83.4 billion, the highest level since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and signaling the industry’s emergence from a prolonged period of uncertainty and volatility, according to a Rystad Energy report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

ExxonMobil lifts spending on emission reduction plan to $15B

ExxonMobil says it is boosting its spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years and anticipates meeting its 2025 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans by the end of this year. The energy giant said the $15 billion will go toward projects focused at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing operations and increased investments in the low carbon solutions business. Looking ahead, ExxonMobil said that it expects to lower absolute corporate-wide greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 20% by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

TotalEnergies Launches Texas Biomethane Unit

The biomethane will be used as an alternative fuel for mobility. TotalEnergies has announced that it and its U.S. partner Clean Energy are launching the construction of their first biomethane production unit, in Friona, Texas. The biomethane will be used as an alternative fuel for mobility, according to TotalEnergies, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Meets to Debate Output Boost

Ministers have been tight lipped about their intentions. OPEC and its allies pressed on with the first of two days of meetings to debate a planned output increase, with expectations growing that the group will take a pause due to the threat from a new virus variant. Ministers have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy