The star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, November 30 to talk about everything she has coming up in the next few months. During her appearance, Lavigne talked to Ellen about going back on the road after the pandemic and how it feels working with her longtime friend, Travis Barker. She also talked about signing with Barker’s label, DTA Records, saying it felt like the right decision after knowing the musician for 15 years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO