Increased SNAP Benefits Continue

 3 days ago

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62 million in extra...

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
Changes made to SNAP benefits increase access for older adults and disabled individuals

On Monday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced changes to encourage more food-insecure older adults and disabled individuals to enroll in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The changes include simplifying the SNAP application, extending the duration households can receive benefits before needing to recertify, and eliminating the need...
January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through the month of December

More than $308 million will be provided to the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of December as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Thursday news release, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of the benefits and the funding that is...
What the SNAP increase means for recipients

Food insecurity is one of the biggest hurdles that our most vulnerable neighbors face daily — something that gets especially challenging around the holidays. With schools closed for winter break, many families are left without a regular source of meals for their children through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National School Lunch Program. And for seniors, the cold weather makes it difficult to travel to food pantries, especially if they don’t have easy access to transportation. According to the USDA, nearly 11% of Americans experienced food insecurity in 2020.
Which states are expanding food stamp SNAP benefits for December?

Thirty states have decided on expanding their SNAP benefits for residents following the start of the pandemic. In March the Biden administration expanded monthly benefits federally. While the federal government funds SNAP benefits, how they’re given is up to the states themselves. Here are the states choosing to expand benefits...
SNAP: Qualified Oregonians to receive $62 million in extra benefits

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62 million in...
Governor Abbott, Texas Health and Human Services Commission, announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

The Governor’s office announced today that $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. This program is set to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Satler said this money will help families...
MDHS announces transition from pandemic-related emergency SNAP benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Since March 2020, Mississippi has been granted monthly approval by the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to issue Emergency Allotments (EA) to assist Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households during the COVID-19 pandemic. They issued families the maximum benefits allowed based on the number of people in the household.   Officials said […]
Gov. Walz Announces 1M Additional At-Home Test Kits & More Booster Opportunities For Parents

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota is offering even more COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and booster shots to Minnesota families. Walz has secured an additional $1 million for over-the-counter BD Veritor At-Home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families, according to the release. Starting as early as Dec. 6, Minnesota will also offer boosters at multiple state-run and state-hosted 5-t0-11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those hosted at schools. Roughly 35 state school-based vaccination clinics will begin offering booster shots to parents of children receiving their first or second dose in December and the first week of January, said the release. “Today we’re taking another step to meet people where they are and make COVID-19 vaccinations and testing options as convenient as possible for Minnesotans,” said Walz. Additional vaccine clinics will begin offering boosters as planning continues.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 6-8 Inches Of Snow Possible In Northern MN This Weekend, Cold Temps To Follow Shawn Clement, 36, Charged In Connection With 100+ Catalytic Converter Thefts Caught On Video: Rogers Dog Returns Package To Delivery Driver 'I Will Be An Advocate For Mental Health': Everson Griffen Reveals He's Struggling With Bipolar Disorder
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Receive Additional Benefits in December

The New Jersey Department of Human Services on Wednesday announced that the 457,000 households who receive food assistance through the NJ SNAP program will receive additional benefits in December to “help address food needs related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”. The NJDHS has been providing SNAP households with maximum benefits...
‘SNAP’ Program Takes Action Increasing Access to Food Assistance for Older Adults and Disabled New Yorkers

Changes Include Simplifying Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Application and Extending Window For Receiving Benefits. Effort Aimed at Helping Eligible Older Adults Avoid Food Insecurity. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced changes aimed at encouraging more food-insecure older adults and disabled individuals to enroll in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The changes...
Employees Praise Local Nonprofits

Oregon Business Magazine has come up with their top 100 list of local nonprofits in the state. Several Central Oregon organizations are showcased with best-in-class workplace practices, based on surveys sent to employees themselves. The title of 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For is awarded annually to qualifying nonprofit organizations that are ranked based on employee satisfaction and importance of 31 workplace qualities in six categories including work environment; management and communications; mission and goals; career development and learning; benefits and compensation; and sustainable practices. This year, NeighborImpact ranked 25th overall in the Large Nonprofit category.
Wyoming Rescue Mission seeing continuous increase in numbers

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - From October to November, the Wyoming Rescue Mission saw a 43 percent increase in the number of people seeking hot meals. This shocking statistic is a puzzle the Mission is trying to solve. “It is amazing and we have been seeing an increase for...
