Newmont forecasts higher gold output in 2022

Gold markets rallied a bit during the early part of the trading session on Monday, only to give up gains and go looking towards the uptrend line. The uptrend line that I have marked on the chart is somewhat important, but I think the biggest take away from this chart is that we are trying to grind sideways after a massive selloff. We had formed a massive, inverted hammer on Friday, so if we were to turn around and break above the top of that candlestick, that would be a very bullish sign. In other words, we would need to take out the $1820 level.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO