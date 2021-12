Auburn’s regular season ended a little more than a week ago, and plenty has happened since that four-overtime loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Auburn parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, had five players enter the transfer portal and is still in the midst of searching for a new play-caller on Bryan Harsin’s staff. But now that conference championship weekend is in the books, it’s time to find out where Auburn will play its final game of the season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO