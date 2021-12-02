Alonso, Vettel will miss "outstanding" Raikkonen when he exits F1

Fernando Alonso’s third place at Qatar – his first podium in seven years – was well merited, a brilliant drive based on an over-achieving qualifying lap, an aggressive start where he set up Pierre Gasly perfectly then executed an around-the-outside move through Turn 2 which required raw car control to pull off, flat out off the line on the dust, and then running at a pace that the likes of McLaren and Ferrari found impossible to match whilst keeping the tyres in shape. He’s been super-fast through the second half of the season and in events where it’s been possible to make a fair comparison he’s been quicker than his very quick 25 year-old team mate Esteban Ocon 10-5. It’s the sort of performance that would have him winning races if in a top car and which the cynics said pre-season could never be reached by a 40-year-old. But those who understand his level knew was almost inevitable.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO