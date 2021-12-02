ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Madison Central student one of six in the world to achieve perfect score on AP exam

By Kate Royals
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHYOy_0dC7CSnu00
Leo Mei, 16, gets a microscopic view of plant cells in biology class. Mei is a Madison Central High School student, and one of only six students in the world to score perfectly on the Advanced Placement Psychology Exam. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today

When Madison Central High School sophomore Leo Mei took the two-hour-long Advanced Placement Psychology test last spring, he had no idea he’d be one of six students in the world to attain a perfect score. There were 262,700 total test takers from all over the globe.

“It’s just phenomenal,” said Madison Central High School principal Sean Brewer.

Advanced Placement, or AP, courses give high school students a chance to take on college-level work. And those who score a three or higher on the AP exam can earn college credits for it.

State education leaders have long touted the importance of Mississippi students’ access to AP offerings, and AP participation is a component of school districts’ yearly accountability ratings, or grades, given by the state education department.

Mei, now a junior, is humble when talking about his achievement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIvXG_0dC7CSnu00
Madison Central High School student Leo Mei, 16, is one of only six students in the world to score perfectly on the Advanced Placement Psychology Exam. His goal is to become a doctor and conduct medical research. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today

He attributes it to a lot of hard work, which he has seen modeled by his parents, who are both medical researchers at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He said both came from poor families in China.

“Through hard work, they made it to some of the top universities in China and eventually came here” to the United States, he said. “They have one of the biggest success stories ever, and that motivates me.”

And he has a passion for the subject. He would often research topics covered in class that interested him on his own.

“It’s about how the human mind works, and that’s one of the most mysterious things that science is (still) learning about today,” he said of psychology.

While Mei remains humble about his intelligence, his teachers and those who know him don’t mince words when asked about him.

Mei’s AP Psychology teacher Brett Mayfield refers to him as “absolutely brilliant.” He said he doesn’t know many teachers who could make a perfect score on the test.

“It does have some recall questions, but most of the questions are application … They require the students not just remember the concepts but be able to apply the concepts in real life situations,” he said.

The free response portion is particularly difficult to do perfectly, Mayfield said.

“There’s very specific criteria to make sure there’s a breadth and depth of knowledge (in the student). Those questions are very centered on analysis and application — just getting a perfect score on the free response is impressive in and of itself.”

Now a junior, Mei is taking six Advanced Placement courses, which he describes as “fun.”

“They really are!” he said after several reporters, administrators and teachers let out a chuckle at a press event for Mei earlier this month. “They cover complex topics that are really interesting in themselves, but I also have really great teachers.”

And luckily, Mei, who has been in the district since fourth grade, is at a school that has a robust offering of advanced courses and a culture that encourages academics. Madison County School District also pays for one Advanced Placement test for every student each year — no small expense as the tests run at about $100 each.

At Madison Central High School, where about 1,200 students attend, around 400 AP exams are given each year to students, according to the school’s testing coordinator.

Mayfield, who now works at the Mississippi Department of Education, said the school has led the way for years in terms of AP offerings.

“We started new AP programs and re-evaluated our programs regularly. We really did try to give students rigorous instruction in those AP courses,” he said.

Brewer says he’s constantly awed by the culture of both the students and community.

“We’re blessed to have a collection of students who want to be challenged and have a drive and a passion to succeed academically,” said Brewer.

He said he will often visit some of the classrooms just to listen to the discussions the students are having.

“The depth on the topics (they talk about) is fantastic,” he said.

When Mei isn’t immersed in homework and other research, he’s usually reading science fiction, his favorite genre, or playing the piano.

At the end of this year, though, much of his time will undoubtedly be spent applying to the nation’s top colleges and universities — though the 16-year-old says he doesn’t know yet where he might want to go.

He does think he will probably major in biology as a precursor to his future medical education.

“I want to be a doctor. How living beings work and how they collapse, and how to fix that is something I’ve always been really interested in,” he said.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Kimberly Campbell

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell. She is responsible for leading and directing AARP’s work in advocacy, community engagement, and communications to serve the 285,000 AARP members in Mississippi. Previously, she served in the House...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Reeves awards $14 million of federal education funds

Mississippi College and Jackson State University (JSU) are receiving $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the creation of a public health partnership. The joint project is one of six to receive funding from Gov. Tate Reeves’ second round of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) aid, which totaled $15.57 million. The aid is meant to provide relief to schools and education-related groups that have been most significantly impacted by COVID-19.
COLLEGES
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Life Vest

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Madison, MS
Education
Madison County, MS
Education
City
Madison, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi company wins $262 million Army contract

Taylor Defense Products in Louisville has won a $261.7 million competitive bid contract to build cranes for the U.S. Army. The contract work is expected to extend through November of 2024 to produce commercial cranes modified for military use, said U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, who announced the contract award on Tuesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today to launch a dedicated health section

Through a $1.25 million grant from the Bower Foundation, Mississippi Today will launch a dedicated health section in early 2022. Funding from the Bower Foundation will allow the newsroom to hire three new positions: Community Health Editor, Community Health Reporter and Community Health Data Reporter. Mississippi Today already has one health reporter on staff, which will make this four-person health reporting team the only of its kind in the state.
HEALTH SERVICES
Mississippi Today

We’re hiring: Community Health Reporter

Mississippi Today is seeking an experienced reporter to join our new Health team. The Community Health Reporter will be a founding member of our new team, which will create a hub for Mississippians to access data, fact-finding and dissemination of in-depth and explainer public health journalism. Through this team, we will report on how the healthcare system works, and in some cases does not, in Mississippi. We will dig deep on how healthcare providers, hospitals, insurers, governments and consumers are interconnected and impacted, with an eye for equity and access. We will build a readership targeted at thought leaders and everyday Mississippians who most need accurate and easy-to-understand information on public health matters.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Exams#Education Department#Ap Psychology#Creative Commons License#Ap#Advanced Placement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
China
Mississippi Today

Kindergarteners see pandemic-related learning decline

About one-third of Mississippi kindergarteners demonstrated they were kindergarten ready on a state literacy test this fall, a declining statistic State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright said is “further proof” of the pandemic’s negative impact on students. The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment tests students exiting public pre-K programs and those entering...
EDUCATION
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: It’s Over?

COVID numbers are dropping. The governor has declared the emergency over. I pray he is right. We’ve lost 10,000 Mississippians already. Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Democrats must ask ‘why not us’ after Virginia, New Jersey results

Mississippi Democrats must be asking themselves why they cannot do what Republicans did in Virginia and almost did in New Jersey this past week. In Virginia, of course, the Republican candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin, defeated the former Democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe. In New Jersey, the Republican came close to defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Brittany Wagner

Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with nationally respected athletic academic counselor and motivational speaker Brittany Wagner, best known for her role as the breakout star of the hit Netflix documentary series Last Chance U. The post Mississippi Stories: Brittany Wagner appeared first on Mississippi Today.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy