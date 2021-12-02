ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Size Does Matter: Cannabis Industry Chart Of The Week

By Viridian Capital Advisors
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1GHq_0dC7CNdV00

The chart shows valuation multiples EV/2022 Revenues and EV/2022 EBITDA arranged in increasing order of 2022 revenue. The yellow and green bars show EV/2022 revenue and EV/2022 EBITDA multiples, both of which are measured on the left vertical axis. The red line shows debt/market cap, and the black line indicates the 2021-2022 revenue growth percent, both of which are measured on the right vertical axis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVs0v_0dC7CNdV00
  • The enormous valuation gap between small companies and large companies is immediately apparent. Companies with projected 2022 revenues of under $100M trade at only .8x revenues and 5.2x EBITDA compared to companies with over $750M of projected 2022 revenue, which trade at 3.4x revenue and 9.6x EBITDA.
  • Revenue growth rates partially explain the gap. The $300-$500M revenue group, which includes Ascend Wellness (CSE:AAWH)(OTC:AWWH), Columbia Care (CSE:CCHW)(OTCQX:CCHWF), Jushi (CSE:JUSH)(OTCQX:JUSHF), has the highest projected growth rate (69.3%) most likely due to the aggressive acquisition activity of the group. However, revenue growth rates do not explain the significant jump in multiples between this group and the largest revenue group with over $750M projected 2022 revenues.
  • One solid explanation lies in the red line showing debt/ market cap, which declines steadily as revenue increases. (The same trend is seen when Debt/ EBITDA is used as a leverage measure) The smaller companies have higher debt levels relative to their assets' market valuation, making them more risky credits. The market is penalizing the market value of these companies for their higher risk.
  • Still another compelling explanation lies in the greater trading liquidity of the larger cap companies. Institutional investors want to be able to buy and sell blocks of stock without unduly affecting prices.
  • We believe the persistent valuation gap is a major driving force behind the consolidation-driven M&A activity we are witnessing. Smaller companies face a higher cost of capital in both the debt and equity markets and are incented to become part of larger enterprises. Meanwhile, the most prominent companies, possessing a higher valued currency, find the smaller companies instantly accretive acquisitions due to their higher valued currency.

The Viridian Capital Chart of the Week highlights key investment, valuation and M&A trends taken from the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker.

The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker provides the market intelligence that cannabis companies, investors, and acquirers utilize to make informed decisions regarding capital allocation and M&A strategy. The Deal Tracker is a proprietary information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis and hemp industry. Each week the Tracker aggregates and analyzes all closed deals and segments each according to key metrics:

  • Industry Sector (one of 12 sectors, from Cultivation to Brands)
  • Dollar value of the transaction
  • Region in which the deal occurred (country or U.S. state)
  • Status of the company announcing the transaction (Public vs. Private)
  • Deal structure (equity vs. debt)
  • Key deal terms (Pricing and Valuation)

Since its inception in 2015, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker has tracked and analyzed more than 2,500 capital raises and 1,000 M&A transactions totaling over $50 billion in aggregate value.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Macquarie Sees Sharp Upside In This Distributed Gaming Operator

Macquarie analyst Jordan Bender upgraded Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACEL) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $17, up from $15, implying a 32% upside. Bender said the shares now trade at 6.4 times the estimated 2023 EBITDA, a valuation that does not reflect Accel's "stable fundamentals and near-term potential catalysts."
GAMBLING
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AstroNova

Looking into the current session, AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) is trading at $14.99, after a 10.24% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 14.83%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 29.02%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Kroger

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Kroger (NYSE:KR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MARKETS
foodlogistics.com

Opportunities and Challenges with Sourcing in Cannabis Industry

“Supply chain” has become the scariest business term of 2021 — one synonymous with the early Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) toilet paper shortages and current fears of bare shelves. Since supply chain issues aren’t going away, look at the cannabis industry as an example of both how one can pivot in times of adversity as well as create a model for the future.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Cultivation#Ascend Wellness#Aawh#Awwh#Columbia Care#Cchwf#Jush#Debt Ebitda
moneyweek.com

The charts that matter: omicron rattles markets

This week’s cover has the omicron variant of Covid ruining everyone’s Christmas. Hopefully, it won’t come to that, of course. As Alex Rankine says, the new variant is a cause for concern, but it’s not a cause for panic – though markets certainly took its appearance as a sign to overreact a little. We look at just how serious things really are, and explain what it might mean for your money.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
moneyweek.com

The charts that matter: the US dollar keeps on strengthening

On this week’s cover we’ve got Boris Johnson as the Fat Controller of Britain’s railways – and HS2 in particular – as the always-in-doubt high-speed link to Leeds gets binned and replaced with empty promises of “levelling up” rail in the north. Simon Wilson looks at the controversial project and asks if cancelling a big chunk of it is a mistake and if the government will end up doing a U-turn on its U-turn.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Fundamentals and Charts Don't Matter Right Now

For the third day in a row, the market is dealing with intense rotation that is creating two-tiered action. While the DJIA is up over a 100 points, breadth is running about 3-5 negative. Probably the best illustration of the action is the fact that there are around 100 stocks hitting new 12-month highs, but there are over 650 hitting new 12-month lows.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower by 8.7% at $22.08. The move appears related to overall market weakness as stocks dip amid omicron variant concerns. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 40% over the past month after the company in late October reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You $6,300 in Annual Income

Enterprise Products Partners offers an 8.6% yield and has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust's dividend yield of 5.3% and solid growth prospects make it attractive. Verizon's dividend yields 5.1% and should be relatively safe thanks to its low payout ratio. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Index Funds

If you would like to invest in a financial asset with low operating costs, exposure to the broad market or a market sector and lower taxes, an index fund might be for you. You will find that you can use … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Index Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy