ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

CurrencyWorks Announces December Launch of Motoclub NFT Trading Platform

By CurrencyWorks
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

The platform will facilitate NFT trading for curated marketplaces including VUELE and Motoclub as well as community-based enterprise-grade NFT assets

Los Angeles CA, December 2, 2021 — CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub NFT trading platform (the “Platform”) is scheduled to go live in mid-December.

The Platform will facilitate NFT trading for the CurrencyWorks led curated Motoclub marketplace. Users will be able to easily connect to their digital wallets and instantly purchase or sell NFTs.

Demand for digital collectibles continues to soar to record highs. According to DappRadar, NFT sales volumes topped $10.6 billion USD in the third quarter of 2021, which is up more than 700% from the previous quarter. The blockchain industry also grew 25% quarter-over-quarter and 509% year-over-year in terms of Unique Active Wallets (UAW). On average, daily UAW topped more than 1.5 million in the third quarter.

“The launch of the trading platform for Motoclub NFTs is part of the phased roll-out in support of the growing Motoclub community. We are excited by the growth of the community and the input the community has provided on the roadmap and systematic evolution of the Motoclub platform. We are determined to provide the best user experience for creators, buyers and sellers,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

Motoclub, CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for exclusive automotive collectibles, has continued to record successive sellouts of Barrett-Jackson NFT packs. With sales continuing to top expectations, Motoclub is on track to meet its revenue targets for 2021 and beyond.

Following the launch of the Platform, CurrencyWorks will begin working on providing cross-blockchain support.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io.

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Meet Stavvy, The Fintech Reducing Fragmentation In Origination, Servicing And More

That’s according to Kosta Ligris, the CEO and co-founder at Stavvy, a Boston-based fintech connecting lenders with third-party vendors. “Every time something has to be repeated manually, or there are systems that don’t talk to each other, there’s a tremendous amount of disconnect,” Ligris explained. In learning more about how...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Radiant Logistics Acquires Navegate For $35M

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSE: RLGT) has acquired Minnesota-based, privately held company Navegate, Inc., for $35 million. Navegate manages international, cross border, and domestic freight from purchase order to final delivery. Navegate will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radiant Logistics, Inc. under the continued leadership of Joe Pelletier and Chad...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Rental Assets Of Hecht Trailers In New Jersey

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) closed the acquisition of the rental assets of Hecht Trailers in New Jersey, adding over 2,000 storage units and over 200 modular units in the company's existing markets in the northeast U.S. Financial terms were not disclosed. The company funded the acquisition with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vuele#The Company#Cse#Cwrk#Otcqb#Dappradar#Unique Active Wallets#Uaw#Barrett Jackson Nft
aithority.com

NSAV Announces Partnership With Metaverse Network To Launch World’s First Defi Gamefi Platform

NSAV-Metaverse Network Defi-gamefi Venture To Go Public In Q1 2022. Net Savings Link, Inc a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the Company has partnered with Metaverse Network LLC (MNC) to launch the world’s first DeFi-GameFi combined App, known as MetaFi, which offers users Play & Earn via algorithm solutions. MetaFi is a finance where users not only receive entertainment but receive rewards for participation. These rewards are transferable and can be utilized in various diverse third party individual Blockchain DApps. MetaFi users do not worry about exposing their identity. All users can buy avatars via NFT’s for greater privacy and security.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Stifel Bullish On Custom Truck One Source, Sees Sharp Upside

Stifel analyst Noelle Dilts initiated Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE:CTOS) coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $10, implying an upside of 27.7%. Dilts says, as a "leading provider" of equipment to the specialty infrastructure markets, ~58% of Custom Truck's sales are generated in the Electric Transmission and Distribution markets, where she sees an "extremely strong" multi-year outlook.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Multiple Analyst Firms Initiate Coverage On Hertz Global

Several analyst firms initiated coverage on Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ), and Deutsche Bank reinstated it. Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka reinstated coverage of Hertz Global with a Buy rating and a price target of $34, implying 32% potential upside. Woronka mentions that the "current valuation gap" between Hertz and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

DHL Supply Chain Partners with Emerge for Spot Market Offering

Global logistics provider DHL Supply Chain announced last week it had integrated with digital freight marketplace Emerge's Spot Marketplace platform to provide its customers with live spot market coverage through its Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) Control Tower and transportation management system. Jim Monkmeyer, president of transportation for DHL Supply Chain...
RETAIL
Benzinga

World's Largest Bitcoin ATM Network — Bitcoin Depot — Is Growing Rapidly

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. It is an exciting time in the world of cryptocurrency. Huge institutional investors like UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are joining the millions of early...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Coupa Software Q3 Earnings

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coupa Software beat estimated earnings by 1450.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $52,852,000 from...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For December 7, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), in collaboration with Vanguard and Symbiont, announced today that the firms have jointly completed the margin calculation process for a live trade of a 30-day foreign exchange forward contract through the use of Assembly, Symbiont’s distributed ledger technology. Other Key...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Radiant Logistics Adds Global Freight Platform Navegate in $35M Deal

Third-party logistics provider Radiant Logistics announced Monday the acquisition of global freight management platform Navegate for $35 million. Headquartered near Minneapolis-St. Paul, Navegate provides digital logistics services internationally and domestically out of offices in Chicago and Shanghai. Its offerings include customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and truck brokerage, as well as drayage and transload services. The company's proprietary trade platform provides advanced purchase order and vendor management.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Stellantis targets 20 bln euros in additional revenues from software by 2030

MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) plans to generate around 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in additional annual revenues by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Presenting its long-term software strategy, the world's fourth-largest carmaker said...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy