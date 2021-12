Tech company MicroStrategy has bought more than $400 million of bitcoin as it continues to invest in the cryptocurrency.MicroStrategy is a software company that sells data analytics tools and other business intelligence tools.But recently it has become primarily famous for its chief executive Michael Saylor and his commitment to investing the company’s holdings into bitcoin. Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketAfter the latest purchase, it owns some $7 billion of the cryptocurrency, making it the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency ahead of Tesla.MicroStrategy bought the bitcoins at an average price of $59,187, roughly $10,000 lower than...

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO