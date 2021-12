You probably don’t wake up in the morning worried that your phone is going to outright betray you. Malware and security snafus are one thing, but updates keep that boogeyman away. And even though we read about bad guys caught by Stingrays and dirtboxes (false cell towers), that’s just something authorities use to keep us safe — right? Whatever your opinion on that can of worms that I probably shouldn’t have mentioned, it’s also getting easier for criminals to build them now, too. A demo cell site at Qualcomm’s recent event even caught an analyst’s phone. But companies like Qualcomm have been working on ways to mitigate that.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO