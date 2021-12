Machine Gun Kelly took a very special guest with him to the American Music Awards Sunday night — his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. Kelly’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, was absent. Luckily, Casie was there to support her father, who won favorite rock artist at the award show. While the “Bloody Valentine” singer doesn’t often show his daughter in the public eye, he does occasionally post about her on social media. In honor of the AMAs, he shared a series of photos with her. “Twinning,” he captioned the Instagram post. The father-daughter duo each wore black — Kelly wore a goth-like shirt adorned with silver studs and pants, and Casie wore a cut-out dress.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO