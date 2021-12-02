Police arrest Kansas man after stabbing sends victim to hospital

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man was hospitalized after his car struck a train on Old Highway 40 in far eastern Saline County Thursday. Just after 5:30a.m. Ray Snider, 67, of Abilene, was eastbound on Old Highway 40 in a 2006 Mercury Milan when the car struck a train that was stopped on the track approximately 300 feet east of N. Amos Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

