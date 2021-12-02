Police arrest Kansas man after stabbing sends victim to hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police responded to home...greatbendpost.com
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police responded to home...greatbendpost.com
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0