New Orleans, LA

'Beasts of the Southern Wild' Actress Jonshel Alexander Fatally Shot at 22

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Former child actress Jonshel Alexander was fatally shot as she sat in a car in New Orleans on Saturday...

Jane Williams
4d ago

Another young black ladu looses her life. It's pretty safe to say she wasn't killed by a white police officer. As a black woman I am horrified. When will we wake up and admit black on black crime is real and at epidemic proportions.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

