While sustainability is no longer a siloed concern, the industry has yet to make it a true priority when weighing important business decisions. However, that could all change as stakeholders’ sensitivity to risk grows and their perspective on risk management broadens to incorporate responsible sourcing, design and production. In this webinar, industry experts address the aspects of sustainability they care about most, outline the metrics they find most reliable when vetting fashion firms and provide their outlook on how long apparel companies have before these practices become table stakes.

