Is the bull market over, or is this a short-term pullback?

By Dominic Frisby
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was all going so swimmingly well. The money printer was going brrrr and stock markets were going whoosh. Simples. Then last week came along and suddenly things are looking decidedly dicy. Let’s review. Markets don’t know if they’re coming or going. The bulls had control of the tape....

Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Short-Term Risks to Markets Have Increased

December is usually a good month for stocks, but this one is setting up to be bumpy so far as fear, uncertainty, and doubt are creeping back into financial markets. Uncertainty driven by the variant has prompted many investors to sell stocks to lock in this year’s gains, although choppy market conditions are enticing shorter-term traders to scalp for deals. The VIX is now at a nine-month high, and small-cap stocks are going through a meaningful route. The Russell 2000 is down about 10% since early November.
moneyweek.com

Stockmarkets are trading on thin ice as Omicron variant spreads

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic”, according to US president Joe Biden. Markets disagree. The FTSE 100 tumbled by 3.6% last Friday, its worst day since June 2020. This week the index rounded out its worst month in over a year. Traders dusted off the old lockdown playbook, selling travel and leisure stocks and crowding into tech. The CBOE VIX volatility index, the US stockmarket’s “fear gauge”, recorded its biggest gain in ten months.
Seeking Alpha

Noah Holdings Stock: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

NOAH's stock price has fallen by -18% after it reported Q3 results, as the increase in compensation & benefits driven by talent acquisition led to an earnings decline. My Buy or Bullish rating for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) stays unchanged. I previously wrote about NOAH in an article published three and a half months ago.
moneyweek.com

Could the oil price hit $150 a barrel by 2023?

The Omicron scare has rattled markets badly this week. Unsurprisingly, the oil market has taken the hardest hit. If global travel becomes harder – and it is, with various governments reintroducing tougher restrictions after a brief period of loosening – then of course that’s going to hit oil demand. But...
MarketWatch

Dow ends well off Friday's low, Nasdaq falls 1.8% and all 3 major stock-market indexes post weekly losses in wild week

U.S. stock benchmarks closed lower Friday, but managed to finish off the day's worst levels, as investors wrestled with weaker-than-expected November jobs report. The Labor Department report showed that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in the U.S. in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, analysts say the lackluster jobs gain isn't likely to alter the Federal Reserve's plan to accelerate the scaling back of its monthly bond purchases at policy makers' next meeting in less than two weeks. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other...
