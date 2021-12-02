ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornish, ME

12/4 Christmas Trees and Photos with Santa

 3 days ago
Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., at...

12/10 Holiday Service at the Porter Union Church

The Porter Union Church would like to invite the public to a short non-denominational holiday service on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The service is hosted by Drummond Lodge and the Friends of Porter 569. Located at the corner of First County Road and Route 25.
PORTER, ME
11/27 Kezar Falls Christmas Lights Parade

Saturday, November 27, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m., come one, come all, dress up your vehicle and float with Christmas lights and anything Christmas - gifts, trees, wreaths, etc. The line up begins in Kezar Falls at 4:00 p.m. and follows the same route at the Ossipee Valley Fair parade.
CELEBRATIONS
Cornish, ME
Local
Maine Society
11/18 - 11/20 Quilters Gathering Christmas Open House

Thursday, November 18, through Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Celebration of shared friendship and love of quilting, 4 quilt shops will be hosting a 3-day Quilters Gathering Christmas Open House. Annie's Teeny Tiny Quilt Shop. Primitive Quarters Quilt Shop. Paisley Pines Quilt Shop. Sanford Sewing Machines. Each shop will offer.
LIFESTYLE
11/26 & 11/27

Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Cornish United Church of Christ will hold a high end holiday decorations sale at the church vestry, 37 Main Street, Cornish. The Cornish UCC has been gifted with a large amount of holiday decorations such as:
CORNISH, ME
Cornish, ME
ABOUT

Sacopee Valley Community News is your best source for local Maine news in Cornish, Hiram, Baldwin, Porter, Parsonsfield, and the surrounding areas. By local people, for local people.

