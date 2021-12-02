12/4 Christmas Trees and Photos with Santa

The Porter Union Church would like to invite the public to a short non-denominational holiday service on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The service is hosted by Drummond Lodge and the Friends of Porter 569. Located at the corner of First County Road and Route 25.
Friday, December 10, from 3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riverside United Methodist Church in Kezar Falls will hold its Holly Berry Fair. Baked goods. Handmade Items. Mrs. Claus' Attic. Gift Table. Door Prizes. Memory Ribbons (suggested donation of $5)
Sacopee Rescue will be holding their Annual Toy, Food, and Clothing Drive at Call's Shop 'n Save on Saturday & Sunday, December 4 & 5, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. They will be collecting food for the 68 Hours of Hunger Program (please, no expired food). Toys and clothing will be collected for the Spirit Tree program.
Saturday, November 27, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m., come one, come all, dress up your vehicle and float with Christmas lights and anything Christmas - gifts, trees, wreaths, etc. The line up begins in Kezar Falls at 4:00 p.m. and follows the same route at the Ossipee Valley Fair parade.
Thursday, November 18, through Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Celebration of shared friendship and love of quilting, 4 quilt shops will be hosting a 3-day Quilters Gathering Christmas Open House. Annie's Teeny Tiny Quilt Shop. Primitive Quarters Quilt Shop. Paisley Pines Quilt Shop. Sanford Sewing Machines. Each shop will offer.
Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Cornish United Church of Christ will hold a high end holiday decorations sale at the church vestry, 37 Main Street, Cornish. The Cornish UCC has been gifted with a large amount of holiday decorations such as:
