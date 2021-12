The Children's Department at the Colleton County Memorial Library received a 2022 Coastal Community Foundation Beaufort Fund Grant of $11,000 to help with personnel (Assistant Children's Services), Interns (Training program for high school and college students), as well as supplies, materials, and guests for children's programming. Most of the Beaufort Fund grant will help pay for the Assistant and guests for the upcoming year 2022 in the Children's Department. It is the Children's Department's goal to help children in Colleton County learn and grow while having a good time doing it at the Library! Everyone is welcomed to our weekly and monthly programs. Visit the website at ColletonLibrary.org for information and check out the YouTube Channel at Colleton County Memorial Library.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO