Grants ranging from $250-$50,000 are now available for small businesses and nonprofits in Maine that have struggled due to the pandemic. $5 million in funds will be dispersed from the State of Maine’s Jobs and Recovery Grant Program via organizations including Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission (SMPDC). The grant program targets businesses and nonprofits that still need immediate short-term help to sustain operations. The deadline for applying is Friday, November 26, 2021.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO