12/10 & 12/11 Riverside United Methodist Church Holly Berry Fair

History is a tricky substance. Is it animal or mineral, liquid or solid? Does it live on the page or only in the minds and hearts of the protagonists? Seems it can disappear in a moment — when a building comes down, a post office closes, or someone dies — if it was ever clear in the first place. In our home, so rich with history, you might well ask, “How can our community — its institutions and people — honor the past, yet retain the resilience and ability to adapt to the future?”

OCEAN PARK, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO