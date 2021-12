The Government is considering “defensive support” for Ukraine amid warnings that the country may be “weeks away” from war with Russia Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford told MPs that any “military incursion” by Russia into the Eastern European country would be a “strategic mistake”.She was warned by Conservative MP Bob Seely (Isle of Wight) that war in Ukraine could be imminent, as he called for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to be cancelled, with the aim of weakening Russia’s energy leverage over European nations.Putin needs to de-escalate now and return to diplomatic channelsForeign Office minister Vicky FordMinister Ms...

